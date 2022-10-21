© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

CAT ferry ridership down during first season back from 3-year hiatus

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
Cat Ferry
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The CAT ferry arrives in Portland Harbor, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Slightly more than 36,000 people and nearly 15,000 vehicles used the CAT to travel from Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, during the first summer back from a three-year hiatus.

Bay Ferries Limited, which operates the service, said it lost about 2,000 passengers due to Hurricane Fiona.

Traffic overall this season was down 35% compared to three years ago. And ridership fell short of Bay Ferries' projections from earlier this year, when the company said some 41,000 people would use the service by the end of the season.

US travelers accounted for some 75% of all ferry passengers.

"We are pleased with the performance of the ferry service in the 2022 operating season, particularly given the very challenging US market factors, the three-year service hiatus and the change in US port to Bar Harbor," Mark Wilson, senior vice president of Bay Ferries Limited, said in a statement.

Nova Scotia officials have ordered an economic impact study on the CAT ferry, which is subsidized by taxpayers in the province. But officials have said the service is expected to return next year.

Tags
Business and Economy Cat ferryNova ScotiaBay Ferries
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
cat_ferry.jpg
  1. Nova Scotia Premier disappointed with CAT ferry service passenger numbers
  2. Bar Harbor-Nova Scotia ferry service set to resume in May