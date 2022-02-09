© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

Bar Harbor-Nova Scotia ferry service set to resume in May

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST
AP_18251444773193.jpg
Robert F. Bukaty
/
Associated Press
The CAT ferry arrives in Portland Harbor, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

Bay Ferries is resuming ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, this spring.

The company says the CAT service will run four days a week from May 19 through Labor Day. In September, the service will expand to six days per week.

Maine Tourism CEO Tony Cameron says the CAT is expected to bring more visitors to the region.

"The leisure travel demand is there," he says, "and it's not just Bar Harbor that benefits. It's Ellsworth and the surrounding region that can capitalize off of those travelers."

Even though Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park had record seasons in 2021, Cameron says some potential Maine visitors from the north couldn't come due to the pandemic.

"We certainly have missed out on some of the Canadian visitation over the past couple of years, so this is going to be a welcome connection point for some of those visitors coming in this direction," he says.

A valid passport, passport card, permanent resident's card or enhanced driver's license is required to travel to or return from Canada. In addition, a COVID-19 PCR test is required to go to Canada. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for non-Americans to come into the U.S.

Business and Economy
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet