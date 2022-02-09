Bar Harbor-Nova Scotia ferry service set to resume in May

Bay Ferries is resuming ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, this spring.

The company says the CAT service will run four days a week from May 19 through Labor Day. In September, the service will expand to six days per week.

Maine Tourism CEO Tony Cameron says the CAT is expected to bring more visitors to the region.

"The leisure travel demand is there," he says, "and it's not just Bar Harbor that benefits. It's Ellsworth and the surrounding region that can capitalize off of those travelers."

Even though Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park had record seasons in 2021, Cameron says some potential Maine visitors from the north couldn't come due to the pandemic.

"We certainly have missed out on some of the Canadian visitation over the past couple of years, so this is going to be a welcome connection point for some of those visitors coming in this direction," he says.

A valid passport, passport card, permanent resident's card or enhanced driver's license is required to travel to or return from Canada. In addition, a COVID-19 PCR test is required to go to Canada. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for non-Americans to come into the U.S.