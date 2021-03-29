-
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court has ordered the provincial government to reveal how much it’s paying in management fees to run a ferry to Bar Harbor. Bay…
-
Bay Ferries Ltd., the company contracted to provide service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, has abandoned plans to sail for the third year…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Seasonal ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia is scheduled to resume this summer. Bay Ferries, the Canadian ferry company, says…
-
Canadian officials have confirmed that there will be no Cat Ferry service between Bar Harbor, Maine and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia this year, according to CBC…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Ongoing construction has further pushed back the start date for ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia. Bay Ferries, the Canadian…
-
Bay Ferries says it plans to begin Cat ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia on June 21. That's according to an announcement on the…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - Town councilors on Bar Harbor have approved an agreement to lease a former ferry terminal to the company that left the property nearly…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine- The town council of Bar Harbor is set to vote Tuesday on a lease proposal which would allow ferry service between Bar Harbor and…
-
A plan to relocate the high speed ferry service known as “the CAT” from Portland to its former port in Bar Harbor is being eyed cautiously.Some Bar Harbor…
-
After an eight-year hiatus, the Canadian-owned CAT ferry is weighing the resumption of daily transits between Yamouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor. Last…