Ferry ridership between Maine, Nova Scotia still ahead of last year

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
The CAT ferry was meant to commence sailings between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia and Bar Harbor, after a year of construction delays.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP

Bay Ferries reports ticket sales for the CAT high-speed ferry linking Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia continue to be higher than last year. The company says, through Aug. 10 it has sold 34,542 tickets, 2,864 more than last year at the same time.

But the current, Progressive Conservative government of Nova Scotia continues to move toward an economic study of the service.

It has announced receiving bids from 16 companies to do the study. The province paid Bay Ferries nearly $18 million (Canadian) in subsidy last year.

The economic study is meant to determine if the province is getting value for that subsidy.

Business and Economy Nova ScotiaCat ferry
