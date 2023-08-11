Ferry ridership between Maine, Nova Scotia still ahead of last year

Bay Ferries reports ticket sales for the CAT high-speed ferry linking Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia continue to be higher than last year. The company says, through Aug. 10 it has sold 34,542 tickets, 2,864 more than last year at the same time.

But the current, Progressive Conservative government of Nova Scotia continues to move toward an economic study of the service.

It has announced receiving bids from 16 companies to do the study. The province paid Bay Ferries nearly $18 million (Canadian) in subsidy last year.

The economic study is meant to determine if the province is getting value for that subsidy.

