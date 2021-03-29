-
Maine Public TV Air Times:Thur., July 25 at 11:00 pmSat., July 27 at 11:00 amIn 1755, the Acadians, a peace loving settlement of French speaking…
-
Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., August 16 at 10:00 pm This film explores how Acadian heritage has been preserved and has evolved in the St. John Valley…
-
The State of Maine will soon be asked to chip in to support the new Nova Star ferry service between Portland, Maine and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.Nova…
-
Portland got its first look at the Nova Star cruise-ferry today. The 27,000-ton 530-foot vessel arrived at the Ocean Gateway Terminal at noon, having…