Acadia of the Lands and Forests: The Story of the CMA

Maine Public TV Air Times :

Thur., July 25 at 11:00 pm

Sat., July 27 at 11:00 am

In 1755, the Acadians, a peace loving settlement of French speaking inhabitants, were deported by the British from their beloved Acadie, in what is now Nova Scotia. The Acadians were dumped along the Eastern Seaboard from Maine to Georgia — some even ended up in Louisiana.

Families were separated onto different ships — men on some, and women and children on others. Some never saw their loved ones again. But every five years, descendants of the Acadians come from various parts of the world to reunite, and to celebrate their history and heritage through food, faith and the French language.

In 2014, more than 50,000 Acadians gathered for their World Acadian Congress in Northern Maine where many Acadian refugees had settled. Also helping to host the Congress were the Western part of New Brunswick and Eastern part of Quebec — in a region known as "Acadia of the Lands And Forests."

Produced by Brenda Nasberg Jepsen of Crown of Maine Productions.