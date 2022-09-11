Nova Scotia Premier disappointed with CAT ferry service passenger numbers

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he's disappointed with the passenger numbers for the provincially subsidized high-speed CAT ferry between Yarmouth, N.S. and Maine. The Canadian Press reports that operator Bay Ferries reported more than 35,000 ticket sales as of September 1. The government had set a target of 60,000 passengers per season. The provincial operating subsidy for the ferry service is $17 million. Public Works Minister Kim Masland said officials are considering the termination of the contract with Bay Ferries that runs until 2026. Bay Ferries said in a statement that it's working on getting the ferry service re-established after a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, and that it expects to carry up to 41,000 passengers by Oct. 10.