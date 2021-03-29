-
Environmental groups are pushing for a statewide ban of the neonicotinoid class of pesticides, which they say is harmful to bees.Graham Munro-Ludders of…
CONCORD, N.H. — More than a dozen wild bee species critical to pollinizing everything from blueberries to apples in New England are on the decline,…
PORTLAND, Maine - Protecting bees: That's the thinking behind an ordinance South Portland is considering to ban pesticide use on lawns and gardens in the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine wildlife officials are enlisting members of the public to assist in a multi-year statewide survey looking into the diversity,…