blueberry harvest

One of Maine's truly iconic crops is the wild blueberry. It's been something of a wild ride for the berries over the last decade, with some bumper crops,…
Maine agriculture officials are asking the federal government to help out wild blueberry growers as they deal with the effects of rising trade disputes…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A University of Maine scientist says the volume of this year's wild blueberry crop in Maine was slightly behind recent trends.…
A low-income, legal assistance group has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that 18 migrant workers were mistreated and misled after being recruited to…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ A federal lawsuit claims a farm labor recruiter, two employers and multiple housing providers committed more than 250 violations of…