AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine pest managers say this is the best time of year to get rid of a species of caterpillar that can cause a painful rash in humans. The…
Maine officials are urging people working outside to protect themselves from the toxic hairs of the browntail moth caterpillar, which can cause rashes and…
The browntail moth will continue to infest coastal Maine again this year, but now it has also moved inland with some winter webs being found in the Bangor…
BOWDOINHAM, Maine - Several Maine communities are considering joining forces to combat a moth species notorious for an itchy, painful rash caused by the…
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A species of moth infamous for an itchy, painful rash caused by the hairs of its larvae increased in population and territory in…
It’s expected to be a banner year for browntail moths, according to the Maine Forest Service. The invasive insects can pose health problems for trees and…