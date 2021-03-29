carbon emissions

-
The next new passenger boat for Casco Bay Lines will run almost completely on electricity.U.S. Sen. Susan Collins Tuesday announced a $3.2 million federal…
-
The Nature Conservancy in Maine has become the latest conservation group to announce its participation in what's known as a carbon offset project to…
-
As the climate gets warmer, sugar maple trees will have a harder time producing enough sap to meet demand. Luckily, scientists and maple syrup-makers are on the case.
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine environmentalists and some Maine businesses are urging Republican Sen. Susan Collins to support a proposed federal rule that would…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Natural Resources Council of Maine today called for support of a proposed Environmental Protection Agency rule to lower the amount…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency's New England chief Curt Spaulding attended a public hearing today in Maine to get feedback on the first-ever federal…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The Environmental Protection Agency's regional chief says the Obama administration's new standards for power plants are an attempt…
-
Coal-burning power plants are bracing for new carbon regulations due out in June. In the Midwest where there are states that get as much as 70 percent of…