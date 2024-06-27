U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree warns about the impacts of fast fashion industry

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine's 1st District was joined by fellow Democratic lawmakers and business leaders in Washington on Thursday to highlight the environmental threat posed by the so-called "fast fashion" industry.

In announcing the launch of the Congressional Slow Fashion Caucus, the group said more carbon emissions are generated by the fashion industry than all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Pingree and her colleagues aim to incentivize recycling and spread public awareness of the fast fashion crisis.

"We must continue building public awareness of fast fashion's environmental impact through education and increased opportunities to support a circular economy for textiles," said Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove of California.

Pingree said American manufacturing could get a boost in the process.

"We must bring sustainable fiber and textile production and processing back to the United States. We can invest in well paying American jobs to produce clothes with smaller environmental footprints," she said.