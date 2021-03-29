Center Lovell Inn

-
LOVELL, Maine - Janice Sage's career as an innkeeper appeared to be coming full circle when she announced this spring that she would hold an essay contest…
-
CENTER LOVELL, Maine - Maine state police are looking into whether an innkeeper violated state law in an essay contest in which her 210-year-old country…
-
CENTER LOVELL, Maine - On June 6, the owner of a old Maine inn will give it away to the winner of an essay contest. Janice Sage, who herself won the…
-
LOVELL, Maine - A woman who's giving her country inn in Maine to the winner of an essay contest is extending the deadline.Janice Sage, owner of the…
-
LOVELL, Maine - A woman who won a Maine country inn in an essay writing contest more than two decades ago wants to give it away in the same manner.Janice…