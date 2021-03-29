child abuse

-
Gov. Paul LePage has signed into law changes to child welfare legislation, which lawmakers approved last month in special session. The measures include…
Governor LePage has released five bills to reform the child welfare system, following the deaths of two children last winter.The bills would criminalize…
The labor union that represents Maine’s child protective caseworkers has released 10 recommendations to improve the state’s child protection system.At the…
For months the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, or OPEGA, has been investigating Maine’s Department of Health and Human…
In his weekly radio address, Gov. Paul LePage said that he will call a special session this summer to reform Maine's child protection system, following…
Gov. Paul LePage is crafting a bill that he says will improve Maine's child protection system.That’s according to state Commissioner of the Department of…
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Ricker Hamilton says he welcomes an outside review of the way the agency handles…
When school officials and neighbors called the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to alert the agency about suspected abuse of 10-year-old…
A recent report from the Maine Children's Ombudsman found that the Department of Health and Human Services failed to follow proper assessment policy in…
The parents of 10-year-old girl in Stockton Springs who died from Battered Child syndrome are each being held on $500,000 bail after appearing in Waldo…