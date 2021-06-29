© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Following Child Deaths, Maine Group Offers Training To Prevent Abuse And Neglect

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT

In the wake of four child deaths this month, the Maine Children's Trust is urging residents to join the Front Porch Project, a new initiative meant to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Heidi Aakjerm, the assistant director of the Trust, says the Front Porch Project provides free training to community members to learn skills to prevent abuse and neglect before it occurs.

"Getting involved does not mean confrontation. It does mean being supportive and discussing ways of how to be supportive in this day and age is really important," she says.

Aakjer says the training is provided by community organizations in each county. The Front Porch Project is a relatively new program funded in part by donations made in honor of Marissa Kennedy, a ten year old who died from abuse in 2018.

"The Front Porch Project of Maine is based on the belief that everyone can and should become more aware of how to help protect children and support families in their own community," she says.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
