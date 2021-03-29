Covering Climate Now

-
On the same day that President Donald Trump announced that the United States will officially withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, designed to…
-
A 100-year flood is supposed to be just that: a flood that occurs once every 100 years, or a flood that has a 1% chance of happening every year.But…
-
Greenhouse gas emissions could cause the Earth’s temperature to rise higher than previously estimated and far beyond the targeted limits, according to a…
-
Gov. Janet Mills told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday that Maine will be carbon neutral by the 2045.Mills told the international…
-
Maine is now home to dozens of invasive species of plants and insects. These are species that didn’t evolve here, and now they’re threatening plants that…
-
In 30 years, the Gulf of Maine will have been transformed by climate change. Its waters will inexorably grow warmer, and the species that flourish there…
-
Gov. Janet Mills is speaking to the United Nations General Assembly in New York Monday afternoon about Maine's effort to combat climate change.The…
-
Throughout history, human beings have demonstrated a seemingly innate desire to leave their mark on the world, with some experts suggesting that the same…
-
Omega-3 fatty acids could be one reason that human brains evolved to be so powerful, but changing water conditions associated with climate change may…
-
The Trump Administration has been active with efforts to roll back some parts of federal clean air laws, which govern everything from coal-fired electric…