Craig Sanborn

-
BANGOR, Maine - A federal judge has sentenced a Vermont man to 28 months in prison for his conviction of wire fraud for defrauding a Maine town.Judge John…
-
BANGOR, Maine - A Vermont man convicted of wire fraud for defrauding a Maine town is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21, 2015.Federal prosecutor Gail…
-
BANGOR, Maine — A Vermont man convicted of wire fraud for submitting false invoices to a Maine town will not likely be sentenced until next year.A judge…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Vermont man convicted of wire fraud for submitting false invoices to a Maine town faces a court conference next month prior to his…
-
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) _ A judge has rejected a request to set aside a conviction in the 2010 explosion that killed two workers at a New Hampshire gunpowder…
-
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ The sentencing of a Vermont man convicted of wire fraud for submitting false invoices to a Maine town won't be scheduled until…