Maine's new Death with Dignity law went into effect last fall, but some hospitals have delayed participation in the system it created. Now some Maine…
Legislation allowing public financing of abortions for poor Mainers, a measure that would allow what supporters call “death with dignity” and the repeal…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a contentious bill that will allow some terminally ill patients to request life-ending medication.The governor…
A bill to allow terminally ill Mainers to end their own lives won final passage in the House on Monday, on a 73-72 vote.Opponents called the bill assisted…
After an hour of emotional debate, the Maine Senate Thursday voted for a measure that would allow some terminally-ill patients to request life-ending…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine, the state with the oldest residents, is weighing a bill to allow adults with a terminal disease to ask for a fatal dose of…
Scores of people lined up to testify on legislation that will allow some terminally-ill patients to request life-ending medication. Unlike many bills…
For the third time in four years, Maine lawmakers will consider a bill that will allow some terminally-ill patients to request life-ending medication.The…
A bill that would have allowed terminally ill patients to end their lives has failed to pass in the Maine Legislature. Though the Death with Dignity…
The Maine Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that will allow people with a terminal illness to decide when to end their life.If it's enacted,…