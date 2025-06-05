Bill to allow waiver of Maine's 'Death with Dignity' waiting period draws emotional debate

A proposal to change the waiting period in Maine's "Death with Dignity" law won initial support in the House on Wednesday following emotional debate from both supporters and opponents.

Maine's roughly 5-year-old "Death with Dignity" law requires terminally ill patients to wait at least 17 days between their first request for a fatal dose of medication and when a doctor writes out that prescription. Some patients choose to never use the drugs. But according to Rep. Michele Meyer, D-Eliot, at least nine of the more than 200 patients who have availed themselves of the law died during that 17-day period.

The Maine House voted 74-64 on Wednesday to advance a bill sponsored by Meyer, LD 613, that would allow doctors to waive some or all of that waiting period if they deem it to be "in the best interests" of their patients.

Rep. Kristi Michele Mathieson, D-Kittery, recounted how things might have been different during her father's final painful days.

"It was a very inhumane death for my father," Mathieson said, her voice breaking at times as she spoke on the House floor. "If this law were enacted, he could have worked with his provider to move forward with what his wishes were."

But Rep. Kathy Javner shared with her House colleagues that she has been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and opposes Maine's aid-in-dying law. Javner, R-Chester, urged lawmakers to respond to suffering with love, compassion and palliative care rather than "surrender."

"Every morning I wake up, I get to look into the eyes of those I love," said Javner, fighting back tears as she spoke. "And I am reminded that life is still beautiful, still worth fighting for."

The House vote fell largely but not exclusively along party lines — with Democrats in support and Republicans opposed. The measure faces additional votes in both chambers.