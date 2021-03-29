Deering High School

-
Dozens of students, parents and teachers in Portland Tuesday night called on the city's school board to end its agreement with the local police department…
-
Students and staff at Deering High in Portland are pushing back against a public perception that the school has safety issues. Earlier this week, the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland schools have created a commission to search for more efficient ways to save the school district money.The Enrollment and…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall…