South Portland police briefly detain Deering High School student in mistaken identity case

South Portland police say officers briefly detained a Deering High School student at gunpoint yesterday in a case of mistaken identity.

In a statement released Wednesday, a city spokesperson said a South Portland SWAT team and members of the Portland police department were serving a search and arrest warrant near the high school for a man named Miles Hibbard.

When officers arrived, they saw someone who they believed to be Hibbard getting out of a car, and detained him with guns drawn. Officers released him minutes later after realizing he was not the person they were looking for.

They also briefly detained another person who was in the car.

In a statement, South Portland police chief Dan Ahern said he's spoken with family members of both individuals, calling the incident an "unfortunate circumstance."

Ahern said the department will continue to review the incident.