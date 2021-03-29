-
WATERVILLE, Maine - A Maine assistant principal will continue to serve as acting principal after the former principal was dismissed amid allegations he…
-
WATERVILLE, Maine - The attorney for a former Maine high school principal says his client will plead not guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from…
-
WATERVILLE, Maine — The former principal of Waterville High School is facing a misdemeanor charge of official oppression as the result of allegations that…
-
WATERVILLE, Maine - A Maine high school principal who allegedly asked a student to have sex with him is facing similar allegations at a New Hampshire…
-
WATERVILLE, Maine - The superintendent who oversees Waterville Senior High School is recommending that principal Don Reiter be dismissed. Reiter has been…