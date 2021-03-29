-
AUBURN, Maine - One of three people charged in a park brawl that left a Lewiston man fatally injured has pleaded guilty to his role. Pierre Musafiri…
LEWISTON, Maine - Prosecutors want to try a teenager as an adult for manslaughter in connection with a fatal park brawl in Lewiston, Maine.Police have…
Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Lewiston man during a brawl last June. The death of 38-year-old Donald Giusti came at a…
The Lewiston City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance establishing a 10 p.m. curfew in Kennedy Park in an effort to curb violence and ethnic…
Leaders of Lewiston's immigrant community gathered outside City Hall Sunday morning to ask for peace and to express their condolences to the family of…