The sinking of the containership El Faro two-and-a-half years ago is the subject of a new book by Rachel Slade called "Into The Raging Sea." Slade, who…
The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday wrapped up its review of the many factors that played a role in the sinking of the cargo ship El Faro…
The U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation Sunday released its final report into the 2015 sinking of El Faro. The freighter, captained by a…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The final round of U.S. Coast Guard investigative hearings looking into the sinking of the cargo ship El Faro is set to begin with…
PORTLAND, Maine - The events leading up to the sinking of El Faro were made clearer today by the release of transcripts from the ship's voyage recorder.…
At a press conference in Florida Friday, the National Transportation Safety Board said it will not make audio from the data recorder of the sunken cargo…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Search crews have recovered the "black box" from the wreckage of the freighter El Faro that sank near the Bahamas during Hurricane…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The freighter El Faro received a subscription weather service report that contained outdated tracking information the day before it…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pilot who spoke with the captain of the doomed freighter El Faro says just before the ship's final voyage that the captain was…
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Federal investigators say they have found the missing data recorder for the sunken cargo ship El Faro. The National Transportation…