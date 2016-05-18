Testimony: El Faro Sent Old Storm Track Info Before Sinking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The freighter El Faro received a subscription weather service report that contained outdated tracking information the day before it sank during a hurricane.

Officials for Applied Weather Technology Inc. testified Wednesday before the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation panel looking into the El Faro's Oct. 1 sinking.

The cargo ship sank while sailing from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico after losing propulsion during Hurricane Joaquin. All 33 aboard died.

Richard Brown, vice president of operations for the weather company, says Capt. Michael Davidson was receiving Joaquin's tracking data that was 10 hours old.

A National Hurricane Center official said Tuesday its initial Joaquin forecasts -- used by the company -- also contained significant errors.

