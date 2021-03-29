elver fishing

-
State regulators are relaxing some rules for Maine's valuable elver fishery, in order to get the delayed season underway while maintaining safe practices…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The state of Maine is allowing nine people to participate in the fishing industry that harvests baby eels, which are among the most…
PORTLAND, Maine - Fishermen of baby eels in Maine have come close to topping a record for the value of the tiny fish.Maine has the only significant…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine fishermen are taking to rivers and streams in the state to fish for baby eels in a high-stakes season they hope isn't interrupted…
More than 75 fishermen turned out in Brewer Wednesday for the first of two Maine hearings on proposed changes to the American eel fishery management…
The only significant state fishery for baby eels in the United States has blown past records for value as high demand from overseas aquaculture companies…
A Maine fisherman who played a key role in the rise of the state's baby eel fishery is awaiting sentencing for buying and selling the fish…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's baby eel fishermen are on track to catch the entirety of their quota for the valuable fish after falling short in recent years.…
Three more men were sentenced yesterday in the interstate baby eel poaching sting known as "Operation Broken Glass."The sting involves the upwards of 20…
The price of elvers in the first few days of the season, is being reported as the highest ever for the fishery.Maine has the only significant fishery for…