Maine elver fishermen will keep baby eel quota for next 3 years

Maine fishermen will be allowed to harvest up to 9,688 pounds of baby eel for each of the next three years.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission agreed to keep the existing quota, which was due to expire at the end of this year. The panel acknowledged that Maine's habitat is abundant, and that the measures elver fishermen have implemented in the last decade to regulate the industry are working.

Darrell Young, co-director of the Maine Elver Fishermen's Association, agrees.

"Nobody can get away with nothing now, with all the regulations that were put in place," Young said. "A lot of countries are looking at our industry as far as how we regulate it, with laws, rules and regulations, so they can do the same."

Young said fishermen had been hoping that the quota would last indefinitely but will make their case for a higher quota in three years. He believes the stock will remain abundant.

"Most people caught their quota within four or five days, for sure," Young said. "Eels were really thick this year, most I've ever seen."

Maine fishermen harvest elvers from rivers and streams and sell them to Asian aquaculture companies where they're raised to maturity and resold in sushi restaurants. Baby eel were sold for more $2,000 a pound last year, and Maine's industry earned nearly $20 million in 2023. More than 4,500 people entered this year's lottery for a chance to win one of just 16 available elver licenses.