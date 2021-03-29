-
The Maine Department of Marine Resources is setting quotas for the upcoming elver season at the same levels as last year. But the agency is also proposing…
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's baby eel fishermen are enjoying a steady harvest and strong prices during the first season in which regulators are using new…
BANGOR, Maine - Two baby eel dealers are facing misdemeanor charges for illegal sales as Maine moves to increase oversight over the lucrative industry.…
If you’ve ever read a story in the news about elver fishing season, you’ve probably seen some variation of this line: “Maine’s the only state in the U.S.…
PORTLAND, Maine - Three men accused of together poaching and selling as much as $1 million worth of baby eels, called elvers, have been sentenced to a…
PORTLAND, Maine - One Maine man is heading to jail and another has pleaded guilty for their role a national baby eel trafficking ring. The Portland Press…
A federal judge has sentenced a Maine man to two years in prison for illegally trafficking in baby eels. The judge sentenced Richard Austin, of Waldoboro,…
BREWER, Maine - The U.S. Department of Justice and other agencies are waging a multistate crackdown on illegal fishing for valuable baby eels. Baby…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is implementing a new lottery system for licenses to fish for baby eels, which are worth more than $1,000 per pound on the…
After a slow start, Maine fishermen are closing in on their annual harvest quota for baby glass eels more than a month before the season officially…