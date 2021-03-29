-
The Greater Portland Metro bus system is considering the most extensive changes to its route structure in more than 30 years.Metro officials will hold…
As Maine reopens, there are more places for residents to go - and now more ways for them to get there. In southern Maine, the Greater Portland Metro Bus…
The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is urging businesses to support improvements to the region's mass transit systems.Representatives from several…
The Greater Portland Metro Bus system is being asked to be a partner in a mixed-use development planned for the site of the former Pike Industries quarry…
Getting to the polls tomorrow will be less expensive for some. The Greater Portland Metro bus system says rides will be free across all of its routes,…
An all-electric bus drove around downtown Portland at lunchtime Tuesday. The Greater Portland Metro Bus system and the Shuttlebus-Zoom bus system serving…
PORTLAND, Maine - Two Maine bus services are working together to bring electric buses to the state. The Portland Press Herald reports Greater Portland…