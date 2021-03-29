-
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins are calling on the federal government to provide disaster assistance to the state's…
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Federal fishing managers are looking for feedback on a plan to further reduce the East Coast limit for herring fishing. Herring are an…
The inshore waters of the Gulf of Maine from Cape Cod to the Canadian border have been closed to herring fishing through the end of the year to prevent…
BOSTON - Commercial fishing of an important species of bait fish is going to be shut down in one of its key areas in New England for about six…
Gulf of Maine lobstermen are casting around far and wide for new kinds of bait, now that federal regulators have cut herring quotas by 70 percent.…
PORTLAND, Maine - Members of the lobster business fear a looming bait crisis could disrupt the industry during a time when lobsters are as plentiful and…
At Maine’s annual Fishermen’s Forum in Rockport Friday, a historic $600 million harvest season coincided with a slight increase in lobster landings and…
Maine lobstermen are facing a major challenge as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) this month reduced the amount of Atlantic…
PORTLAND, Maine - Interstate fishing regulators are looking to get out in front of potential problems caused by exotic bait in case there is a bait crunch…
A day after fishing regulators adopted strict new measures to prevent herring stocks from collapsing, some New England fishermen say they fear for their…