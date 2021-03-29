-
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested a Guatemalan man Thursday who entered the U.S. border illegally near a Maine port of…
-
Residents of Jackman are asking state lawmakers for nearly half a million dollars to maintain 24-hour services at their health clinic. The Jackman…
-
The town manager of Jackman is expected to learn his fate at an emergency selectmen's meeting Tuesday following revelations that he's a white separatist…
-
Jackman selectmen have scheduled a Tuesday morning meeting with town manager Tom Kawcynski, following revelations last week that Kawcynski is promoting…