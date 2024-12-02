National land trust purchases 44,000 acres near Jackman

A national land trust has acquired more than 44,000 acres of land near Jackman and plans to conserve the areas working forest and recreational access.

The Conservation Fund purchased the property from the Hilton family for $44 million, said Tom Duffus, vice president and Northeast representative.

"So it's very important to put in place safeguards that will maintain our forest habitats for the climate benefits, but also for the jobs that they provide and for the recreational access that we so enjoy here in the state of Maine," he said.

The property is currently used for timber and sap harvesting for several maple producers, as well as hunting and recreational activities.

Duffus said the organization is working with the local community to find the best ways to conserve the property, while maintaining the many uses of the land.

He said the fund is well positioned to quickly purchase such large pieces of land and then transfer ownership to local organizations to ensure their preservation.

"The whole forested landscape is something that we really can't take for granted here in the state of Maine," Duffus said. "It's private land, it's working land, it's accessible land, and we just need to see it stay that way, and along the way, we can put in place safeguards for sustainable forest management."