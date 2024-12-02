© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

National land trust purchases 44,000 acres near Jackman

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 2, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST
The Conservation Fund, a national land trust, has purchased more than 44,000 acres of forest near Jackman and the Canadian border.
Jerry Monkman
/
Photo courtesy of The Conservation Fund
The Conservation Fund, a national land trust, has purchased more than 44,000 acres of forest near Jackman and the Canadian border.

A national land trust has acquired more than 44,000 acres of land near Jackman and plans to conserve the areas working forest and recreational access.

The Conservation Fund purchased the property from the Hilton family for $44 million, said Tom Duffus, vice president and Northeast representative.

"So it's very important to put in place safeguards that will maintain our forest habitats for the climate benefits, but also for the jobs that they provide and for the recreational access that we so enjoy here in the state of Maine," he said.

The property is currently used for timber and sap harvesting for several maple producers, as well as hunting and recreational activities.

Duffus said the organization is working with the local community to find the best ways to conserve the property, while maintaining the many uses of the land.

He said the fund is well positioned to quickly purchase such large pieces of land and then transfer ownership to local organizations to ensure their preservation.

"The whole forested landscape is something that we really can't take for granted here in the state of Maine," Duffus said. "It's private land, it's working land, it's accessible land, and we just need to see it stay that way, and along the way, we can put in place safeguards for sustainable forest management."
Tags
Environment and Outdoors JackmanLand TrustConservation Fund
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion