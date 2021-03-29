-
Reforming juvenile justice is a critical part of broader criminal justice reform, advocates say. They want action from Washington beyond what the Biden team has promised.
More than 60 youth rallied on the steps of the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta Tuesday morning to urge members of the state's Juvenile Justice Task…
Maine corrections officials who are considering reforms to the state's juvenile justice system have hired a Washington, D.C.-based juvenile justice policy…
A Maine Supreme Court justice will allow a 13-year-old boy who has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial to remain at the Long Creek Youth…
A Maine attorney says her 13-year-old client is being illegally detained at Long Creek Youth Development Center.The teen's attorney, Sarah Branch, has…
Juvenile justice advocates say kids in Maine are serving longer sentences in prison for petty, non-violent offenses than adults who commit misdemeanors…
Maine's Chief Justice Leigh Saufley joined civil rights and children's advocates, lawmakers and members of Gov. Janet Mills' cabinet for the first meeting…
A state-funded halfway house for young men leaving the juvenile detention facility in South Portland is scheduled to open in March.The Portland residence…
Echoing the findings shared at a juvenile justice summit in Maine last Fall, the Muskie School of Public Service and the University of Maine School of Law…