lead paint

2nd District Congressman Jared Golden held a roundtable discussion at Community Concepts in Lewiston, with a focus on addressing the what he calls the…
Home renovations can kick up dangerous dust from lead-based paint. A new report finds the Environmental Protection Agency is not adequately enforcing rules meant to protect kids from lead exposure.
Maine Senator Susan Collins is asking the Trump Administration for the prompt release of funds for a new lead remediation program. At a hearing of the…
Over the past year, 322 children in Maine tested positive for lead poisoning, which can lead to serious, irreversible health problems and lower IQs.A new…
Lewiston-Auburn's lead abatement program has reached a milestone, clearing 500 units in the two cities of lead hazards in the last nine years. But Program…
Property owners and health advocates in Lewiston and Auburn are concerned about a bill before the U.S. Senate that they say could weaken regulations…
LEWISTON, Maine - One of Maine's largest cities will be receiving more than $3 million for lead abatement projects. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, says…
The city of Lewiston, along with medical and community organizations, will use federal grants totaling more than $3 million to comprehensively tackle a…