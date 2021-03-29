-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Federal Elections Commission is questioning last-minute expenditures by a pro-Donald Trump super PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The CEO of Freeport-based L.L. Bean told staff that the company stands with any employee affected by President Donald Trump's travel…
-
President-elect Donald Trump is praising L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean for supporting him during the election. Trump tweeted Thursday morning that Bean is…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A pro-Trump PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is now reporting donations it never disclosed to the federal government last…
-
A pro-Donald Trump political action committee funded by L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is under scrutiny by the Federal Elections Commission.The committee,…
-
PORT CLYDE, Maine -- Linda Bean's Maine Lobster is donating $3 million to LifeFlight of Maine, which will cover roughly half the cost of a third…