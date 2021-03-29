-
The agency overseeing Maine's lobbying regulations wants to update a state law that has allowed some interest groups to influence legislation by spending…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lobbyists ranging from the cable industry to major electric utilities have reported spending a combined $4.2 million in the newly…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - An analysis by The Associated Press finds that at least 22 former Maine lawmakers registered as lobbyists within months of leaving office…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - New lobbying reports show that gambling, tobacco and groups are among the top spenders on lobbying so far this session in Maine.The…