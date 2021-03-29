-
A Belfast, Maine firm that develops insulation products from wood fiber for the residential housing market is set to buy the former Madison Paper Mill,…
MADISON, Maine - The U.S. Department of Labor has approved Trade Adjustment Assistance for displaced employees at Madison Paper.Officials announced last…
Another Maine paper mill is closing its doors. More than 200 workers in Madison will lose their jobs when the mill ceases operations by late May.The…
WASHINGTON - Members of Maine's congressional delegation today sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission regarding what they say are unfair…