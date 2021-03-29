Maine 2nd District Congressional Race

-
New campaign spending reports show that Eric Brakey is raising more money than the other two GOP contenders in the 2nd Congressional District primary…
-
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced that he’s ending his legal challenge against Maine’s ranked-choice voting law and effectively conceded to…
-
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to stop Maine election officials from certifying Democrat Jared Golden as the…
-
Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has notified the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that he plans to challenge a federal judge’s decision last week…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Maine congressional hopeful Emily Cain says she's raised more than $385,000 in the first quarter, lifting her fundraising total over $1…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — With Senate Democrats thwarting Republican efforts to kill the Iran nuclear deal in Congress, the Iranian government is already taking…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — While the 2nd District congressional election is more than a year away, Democrats are continuing their assault on Poliquin's voting…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is still learning the ropes when it comes to the complexities of how Congress operates, but he is…
-
BANGOR, Maine — Joe Baldacci says his lifetime of experience in Maine, as a public servant and attorney here, makes him the best candidate to face…
-
Maine 2nd Congressional District candidates Emily Cain and Bruce Poliquin are locked in a tight money race, with just over six weeks until Labor day and…