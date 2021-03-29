-
Maine's COVID-19 case load grew to 4,903 overnight, a net increase of 40 since Sunday. The death toll remained unchanged, at 136.That's according to new…
-
Maine's total number of COVID-19 cases tallied since the pandemic's onset has reached 4,734, a net increase of 21 since Tuesday. The death toll remained…
-
The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) announced Tuesday that it is launching a pilot project with Mount Desert Island Hospital to alert people who…
-
Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor says it is receiving an increasing number of phone calls from out-of-state visitors who tested for COVID-19…
-
As of Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will no longer receive data from hospitals related to COVID-19. The Trump administration has…
-
The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting another death associated with COVID-19, a woman in her 80s from Penobscot County. Another 26 cases…
-
Another 42 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Maine overnight, but no new deaths from the disease. The total number of cases since the pandemic's onset…
-
Gov. Janet Mills on Monday unveiled an alternative to her 14-day quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors. The change comes as the state also…
-
All seven workers at the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) who had exhibited COVID-19 symptoms Thursday have tested negative for the…
-
On a day when the Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths, state officials were forced to deal with…