-
The Maine Department of Corrections is conducting a second round of coronavirus testing at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.The department says in…
-
The number of women incarcerated in Maine is rising fast. In the past six years the number of female inmates at the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) in…
-
Maine’s prison system has had a tough time finding and keeping guards, with as many as three dozen officer positions unfilled at the Maine State Prison. A…
-
WINDHAM, Maine - The Maine Department of Corrections says state police are reviewing the death of a prisoner at the Maine Correctional Center in…
-
WINDHAM, Maine - A former Maine prison guard has been charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.The…