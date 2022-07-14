© 2022 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Maine corrections officials report second resident death in two days

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT

A 21-year old resident of the Maine Correctional Center in Windham has died.

According to the Department of Corrections, Alexander Lewis of Wilton died at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

It's the second death that the DOC has reported in as many days. On Wednesday, Jeffrey Sibley, a resident at the Maine State Prison in Warren passed away.

The DOC says his death was attended by medical personnel. Sibley, who was serving a 35-year sentence, had serious ongoing health issues and was interviewed about health treatment in 2021 by Maine Public.

Both the offices of the Maine Attorney General and the Medical Examiner have been notified of the deaths.

