The Maine Ethics Commission Wednesday dismissed a complaint against Republican state Senate candidate Trey Stewart for using a political action committee…
An Aroostook County man has filed a complaint against assistant Maine House Minority Leader Trey Stewart of Presque Isle, alleging that the Republican…
The state's ethics Commission Friday broadened its investigation of a dark-money group that has been working against Central Maine Power's proposed…
A ballot question committee representing the Canadian energy company Hydro-Quebec could face a significant fine from state election regulators for the…
The agency overseeing Maine's lobbying regulations wants to update a state law that has allowed some interest groups to influence legislation by spending…
The Maine Ethics Commission voted 3-to-1 Thursday to unfreeze money for the state's public campaign finance program, which was previously hung up by a…
Two Republican state House candidates pleaded with the Maine Ethics Commission Wednesday to come up with a plan to fix a severe imbalance in the…
The group backing Maine's public campaign finance law has sued Gov. Paul LePage for refusing to sign financial orders so that candidates who have…
Update: Maine Citizens For Clean Elections File Suit Against LePageThe State Ethics Commission has crafted a short-term fix to sidestep a political logjam…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Republican Party is denying involvement with a secretive website that’s attacked progressive candidates, including one defeated…