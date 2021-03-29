-
A proposed mining project in Northern Penobscot County has cleared its first steps with the state's Land Use Planning Commission.Ontario-based Wolfden…
-
Staff at Maine's Land Use Planning Commission (LUPC) are recommending approval of Central Maine Power's (CMP) controversial proposal to build a new power…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Land Use Planning Commission will hear from a timber company that wants to pull the plug on a massive development in the…
-
A timber company wants to pull the plug on a massive development plan for Moosehead Lake that was years in the making and approved a decade ago, but that…
-
With little discussion and no debate, the Land Use Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve Canada-based J.D. Irving's plan to rezone…