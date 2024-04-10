Report forecasts the impact of sea level rise on several Maine island communities

Maine's Land Use Planning Commission said that based on sea level rise projections of up to seven feet by the end of this century, it has prioritized Monhegan, Matinicus and Ragged Islands as needing mitigation measures to protect nearly 85 structures.

Senior Planner Megan Leach explained the approach the LUPC will take to commissioners Wednesday. Her presentation revealed that even one to two feet of sea level rise would be destructive.

"Mitigation will be unique for each island, depending on what the community wants to do for sea level rise and additional effects due to sea level rise," Leach said.

Planning Manager Ben Godsoe said that on Monhegan, the storm-damaged breakwater and town wharf will both need to be elevated. He said that the LUPC doesn't fund such projects but it can assist with permitting, and work with their county governments to find funding.

Commissioner Millard Billings said building regulations will also have to be reviewed in anticipation of future storms and sea level rise.

"Dealing with the existing structures is one thing. Going forward, how do we deal with permits for new structures," Billings said.

Monhegan, Matinicus and Ragged Islands have been prioritized for LUPC action due to island populations and the number of buildings that are vulnerable.

