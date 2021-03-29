-
A challenge of an independent candidate for U.S. Senate has been withdrawn, clearing the way for Max Linn to appear on the November ballot.Linn, a Bar…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's secretary of state has scheduled a hearing about a challenge of the petitions filed by an independent candidate for U.S. Senate.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Supporters of a U.S. Senate candidate who was disqualified from the Republican primary election in Maine are apparently unloading…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine man who was disqualified from the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate is still posting signs across the state declaring he is…
-
The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has reaffirmed a lower court’s decision that invalidated the candidacy of Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Max Linn.Linn, a…
-
A Superior Court Judge has upheld the Secretary of State’s decision to invalidate more ballot petition signatures for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Max…
-
Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says Republican U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn of Bar Harbor should not qualify for the June primary ballot.Dunlap’s…
-
A judge has ordered Maine's secretary of state to reopen a probe into Republican U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn's petition to be on the ballot.The judge…
-
The Secretary of State says Republican U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn has enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, even though more than 200 of them…
-
The campaign of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Brakey is challenging whether his Maine primary opponent has qualified for the ballot.Brakey, a…