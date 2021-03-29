-
BANGOR, Maine - The Bangor City Council has rejected an expansion request from the Penobscot County Metro Treatment Center, which had sought to increase…
-
A Bangor methadone clinic’s plan to expand treatment is meeting resistance from some members of the city council and local residents.Critics say Bangor is…
-
Gov. Paul LePage continued his criticism of the state’s methadone clinics on Tuesday, vowing to cut state funding from clinics that don’t provide…
-
Medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction is coming under fire this week from the administration of Gov. Paul LePage.Methadone and Suboxone are…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Treatment providers and physicians are among those advocating for an increase in MaineCare reimbursement rates for methadone clinics.In…
-
WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) _ Police in Maine say no one was hurt when shots were fired outside a methadone clinic in Westbrook. The Portland Press Herald…
-
Maine's cuts to methadone treatment centers have gotten the attention of U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, who is asking the federal government to resolve the…
-
WASHINGTON - Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, along with a bipartisan group of their Senate colleagues, have written a letter to the Secretary of…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - One of the most controversial budget cuts proposed by the LePage administration this year would have eliminated MaineCare funding for…
-
Editor's note: This is Part 4 of our 5-part "State of Withdrawal" series. Click here for the other stories in the series.This week we've been hearing from…