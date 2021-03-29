-
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Maine mussels are losing their muscle. The state's blue mussels are beloved by seafood fans near and far, but the size of the annual…
The Department of Marine Resources says that a shellfish recall implemented last week has resulted in about 98 percent of the product in being…
PORTLAND, Maine - Mussels don't have noses, but they do respond to smells. That's according to new research from the University of Maine that may provide…
Maine's mussel population could be in trouble. Wild shellfish harvesters are reporting few signs of life in areas that were once teeming with blue…
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) _ Federal officials say the first shellfish aquaculture project permitted in federal waters off the East Coast is likely to begin in…