A bill scheduled for a public hearing Thursday would establish a council to figure out how Maine can build a complex that will include a launch site — to…
Maine astronaut Jessica Meir is scheduled to take two spacewalks over the next couple of weeks to upgrade batteries that store power generated by…
Astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir was one of two astronauts taking part in NASA's first all-women spacewalk on Friday. That mission is conducting…
NASA may have stopped running space shuttles, but that doesn't mean it's not busy out there. There are six astronauts at the International Space Station,…