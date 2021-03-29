Native Americans

-
Tribal leaders, lawmakers, religious groups and others are urging passage of nearly two dozen recommended changes to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement…
Tribal leaders, lawmakers and environmental groups are praising passage of a bill, signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills Friday, that establishes water…
Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed legislation designed to protect the rights of Maine Indigenous Tribes to safely fish on certain rivers and streams.“It…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is attempting to establish new water quality protections to allow sustenance fishing by Maine's Native American tribes.The…
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that will change the Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day. Maine now joins seven other…
WISCASSET, Maine — A Wiscasset road has been renamed less than two months after town officials approved calling it Redskin's Drive, a move that drew…