-
State lawmakers are considering two measures that would change – in very different ways – how Maine law enforcement works with federal immigration…
-
An upcoming reading at a small bookstore in Waterville, billed as a "Drag Queen Story Hour," is now at the center of protests and counter-protests after…
-
Republican leaders in Augusta are taking two approaches in responding to controversial statements made last week by Maine GOP vice chair Nick Isgro…
-
WATERVILLE, Maine - A Maine city will move ahead in a recount of ballots cast in a referendum to ban plastic shopping bags.The Morning Sentinel reports…
-
A petition effort that sought to repeal the budget in a Maine city has failed.The discord over the Waterville spending plan lasted throughout the city's…
-
A Maine mayor who narrowly survived a recall effort after posting a tweet making fun of a Parkland, Fla., high school shooting survivor says he deserves…
-
A controversial Republican mayor will keep his job on the Waterville City Council after a recall effort failed by a slim margin during Tuesday's…
-
Voters in Waterville will decide June 12 whether or not to recall Republican Mayor Nick Isgro. Isgro has come under fire for a history of inflammatory…
-
Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, under fire for tweeting an insult to a survivor of the Parkland School shooting, says outside special interest groups,…
-
The effort to recall Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro is moving forward.Deputy City Clerk Sarah Cross says petition circulators met Wednesday's deadline and…